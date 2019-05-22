Man fatally shot in South Jackson Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update 5:45 p.m.

JPD is investigating a murder on the west end of Mcdowell Road. WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis is live from the scene with details.

Police are wrapping up here at the scene, but this marks the 42nd homicide in the city of Jackson this year.

When police arrived on scene they found a male in his late teens to early 20s, shot in the roadway.

Police say suspects may have driven off in a small light-colored sedan, heading east on Mcdowell.

Police are still working to figure out a motive. They will be canvassing businesses in the area for any surveillance footage that could help police.



Update: 5:04

According to JPD, the victim died on the scene after being shot.

The victim is described as a black male.

The suspects are believed to have been in a small light-colored sedan traveling east on McDowell Road.

The Jackson Police are on the scene of the third shooting of the day.

At the scene, there is crime scene tape up along McDowell Road.

Initial reports are of a male gunshot victim found lying in the roadway.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

No suspects or motive.