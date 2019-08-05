Man found fatally shot on Bradley Street: Breaking

The Jackson Police Department is investigating the discovery of a deceased male found at the end of Bradley Street near Long Street just before 11:00 am.

The victim appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to JPD, the victim appeared to have been there for more than 24 hours based on the condition in which he was found. It is undetermined whether the incident occurred where the victim was located.

The victim has not been identified as investigators await the results of an autopsy to verify the cause of death.

There is no suspects or motives known at this time.