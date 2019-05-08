Local News

Man fatally wounded, dies on Sanford Street

By:

Posted: May 08, 2019 11:45 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 04:06 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update 3:58 pm

A shooting on Sanford Street left Henry Williams dead after being shot multiple times.

34-year-old Williams had a verbal altercation with an unknown black before being gunned down. 

Update 2:15 pm

Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened just after 11:00 am this morning on Sanford Street

Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he died at the scene.

According to police, the victim had a fight with another man, the man fired several rounds from his gun and ran.

Investigators are still gathering information about a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

Update:12:10 pm 

The victim was found lying in the roadway unresponsive. He was fatally wounded. 

There is no motive nor suspect at this time. 

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sanford Street.

An individual is suffering from an injury.

No additional information is currently available.

