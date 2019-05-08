Man fatally wounded, dies on Sanford Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Update 3:58 pm
A shooting on Sanford Street left Henry Williams dead after being shot multiple times.
34-year-old Williams had a verbal altercation with an unknown black before being gunned down.
Update 2:15 pm
Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened just after 11:00 am this morning on Sanford Street
Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he died at the scene.
According to police, the victim had a fight with another man, the man fired several rounds from his gun and ran.
Investigators are still gathering information about a possible suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Update:12:10 pm
The victim was found lying in the roadway unresponsive. He was fatally wounded.
There is no motive nor suspect at this time.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sanford Street.
An individual is suffering from an injury.
No additional information is currently available.