YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a Yazoo County man was found dead inside a home.

Coroner Ricky Shivers said family members discovered the body of 22-year-old Austin Holeman just before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, in the Scotland Community.

According to Shivers, Holeman’s cause of death appears to be multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Holeman’s body was taken to the office of the state medical examiner in Pearl for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is assisting the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.