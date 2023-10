JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 27 in the 3500 block of Cardinal Street.

Officer Sam Brown said police discovered a man shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as Timothy Vaughn.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).