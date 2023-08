JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened at the corner of Glenn Street and Colonial Drive on Sunday, August 6. He said officers received a call about an unresponsive man.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying at the corner with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man has not been identified.

Police did not release any additional information.