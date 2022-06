HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty in Hinds County court on a first degree murder charge.

David Course was found guilty in the February 2020 death of Bernard Williams. Prosecutors said Williams had been shot by Course, and his body was placed in a trashcan in the backyard of an abandoned home on McDowell Road.

Course is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2022.