JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of first degree murder in connection to a 2018 homicide in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said T’Quarius Jones shot and killed Justin Harper.

The shooting happened at a home on Cameron Street. When officers arrived at the location, a woman, identified as Pricilla Reed, was restraining Jones in the yard of the home.

Reed informed officers that she was Jones’ mother and that he had shot Harper. Police said the victim has been shot multiple times. An assault rifle was recovered at the scene, according to Owens.

The investigation revealed that Jones and Harper got into an argument over food. An autopsy revealed that Harper was shot 17 times.

After a guilty verdict, Jones was sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).