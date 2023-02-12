ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 42-year-old man was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery against a child in Adams County on Saturday, February 11.

The Natchez Democrat reported the victim’s abuse began in 2014 and continued until she reported it in 2021. Derrick Chatman was indicted by a grand jury a month later.

“This is one of the toughest cases I have ever had to try from a mental standpoint because of the age of the victim and all of the things that were done to this minor child,” said Sixth District Circuit Court Attorney Shameca Collins.

The jury took two hours to return a guilty verdict on both counts of sexual battery.

According to the newspaper, Chatman will remain in the custody of the sheriff’s office until the results of an investigation can be completed before his sentencing.