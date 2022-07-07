HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of sexual battery against a then 16-year-old girl in Hinds County on Thursday, July 7.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens announced that Donald Quinn, who was 44 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of having sexual relations with the teen in January 2016.

As a result of the sexual battery, prosecutors said the teen became pregnant, and DNA results showed that Quinn was the father of the child.

Quinn, now 49, faces 30 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. His sentencing is set for Thursday, July 21.

He will remain in custody of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.