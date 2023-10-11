JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man has been found guilty of statutory rape in Hinds County.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Ray Anthony Beasley was convicted following a two-day trial.

On February 1, 2021, Jackson police received a report from the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) in reference to a 15-year-old girl having a sexual relationship with a 41-year-old man.

Detectives opened an investigation which revealed that the 15-year-old had given birth to a child at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in December 2020 and that UMMC reported the case to MDHS.

Owens said Beasley was questioned by detectives and claimed he met the victim in 2019. According to Owens, Beasley admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim on multiple occasions.

Beasley was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with eight years suspended and 22 years to serve.