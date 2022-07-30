JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street.

They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Investigators are working to gather information about potential motives and suspects. The case is being investigated as a homicide.