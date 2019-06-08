Man found shot in vehicle, later dies at Vicksburg hospital

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

VICKSBURG, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is dead after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Friday night.

Sheriff Martin Pace, with Warren County Sheriff's Department, says officials received a call around 9:15 for a one vehicle accident in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Road.

When police arrived on scene they located a 21-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds in a Nissan sedan.

The man was taken to River Region hospital in Vicksburg where he later died from his injuries.

At this time investigators are still working to determine the location where the victim was shot, and "have not determined a clear motive or suspect."

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

Pace encourages anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. Your anonymous tip could earn you a $2,500 reward.