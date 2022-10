JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide Unit at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.