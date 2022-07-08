HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car in Holmes County on Saturday, July 2.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said deputies arrived to the scene on Castalian Springs Road to find a man dead in the backseat of a car that was still running. He said the man had been shot multiple times.

Holmes County Coroner Dexter Howard identified the victim as George Brandon Foster.

March said no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-834-1511.