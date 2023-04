JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on Sunday, April 2.

Officer Sam Brown said the man was found by a passerby on Ellis Avenue near John R. Lynch Street Sunday morning.

He said the man was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234.