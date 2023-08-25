JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Raymond Road on Thursday, August 24.

According to Officer Sam Brown, police found the victim, Jalin Austin, when they arrived at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

Brown said officers recovered multiple shell casings at the location. They are working to gather information on a possible suspect(s) and motive.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).