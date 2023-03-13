HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for a 2016 armed robbery and armed carjacking in Hinds County.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said Dameon Stewart approached the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla as she parked at her home on Wichita Drive in December 2016. Stewart ordered the driver and passengers out of the car at gunpoint. He then robbed the victims of their personal belongings and left with the car.

Stewart was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the MDOC, with ten years suspended for each count.

“Today’s sentence should serve as a warning to those individuals who choose to prey on our citizens: you will be brought to justice, and you will pay for your crimes,” said Owens.