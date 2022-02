BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – In January 2022, a man pled guilty to attempted murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Byram police said Willie Robinson entered a Holiday Inn Express and shot the hotel clerk multiple times in May 2020. He kidnapped the clerk, left the scene and returned to tamper with evidence at the scene.

Robinson turned himself in to the Byram Police Department a few days later. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.