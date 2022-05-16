JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Joshua Dukes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 85-year-old James Hankins and three others people in 2015 and 2016.

Dukes was found guilty of four counts of capital murder. He was found guilty of shooting Hankins in the head during a robbery on McCluer Road in February 2016. He was also found guilty of murdering Broderick Smith, Eli Nanez Sanchez and Daniel Gomez.

“Gun violence is a blight on our community and we finally got justice for such a horrific crime, but most of all for the family and the victims,” said Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

The trial was held in Hinds County Circuit Court and lasted a week. Dukes will be in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).