AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a life sentence for the 2020 murder of his stepson in Amite County.

District Attorney Shameca Collins said Rahyme Young and his soon-to-be brother-in-law, Rashad Dozier, got into a physical altercation on October 11, 2020. Dozier wrestled Young to the ground when Young’s stepfather, James Patrick Anderson, shot Young in his head with a 30-30 rifle.

“It’s bad to kick a man when he’s down. It’s worse to shoot him in the head with a hunting rifle while he’s down, unarmed and defenseless,” said Collins.

An Amite County jury found Anderson guilty of murder, and he was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Court Judge Carmen Drake on Thursday, April 6.