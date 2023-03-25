WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for felony child abuse in Warren County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Otis Scott was found guilty of abusing his child, causing the child to suffer from a subdural hematoma, sprained neck and renal hemorrhaging.

Scott claimed his co-defendant is the one who shook the child and stated that he had a witness. When asked why he didn’t claim this during the trial, Scott said he didn’t want to lose his children. The presiding judge said his children were already taken from him when the abuse happened.

According to the newspaper, Scott was charged as a habitual offender for two previous convictions.