VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A fight at Jacques’ nightclub in Vicksburg ended with one person in the hospital.

The Vicksburg Post reported a 20-year-old man was hospitalized early Friday morning after a physical altercation at the nightclub.

Police said they were able to obtain some video footage of the fight. They said the fight began inside the club, and those involved were removed from the premises.

This incident comes after the City of Vicksburg filed a petition to declare Jacques’ a public nuisance. There have been two shooting incidents that took place at the nightclub earlier this year in the parking lot near the business.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing, according to police.