Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Vaughan

VAUGHAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Vaughan.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Noble Brooks said the shooting happened at a horse racing track on Thomas Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8. Eric Bouldin Jr., 25, of Madison, was taken by a personal vehicle to Merit Health Madison in Canton. From there, he was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he remains in critical condition.

Brooks said the shooting happened over horse racing and that several horses were shot and killed, too. He added that there are no suspects at this time.