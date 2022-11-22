PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22.

The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot.

The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition.

Pike County deputies said anyone with information about this shooting can contact Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.