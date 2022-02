VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after a high speed chase through Vicksburg on Wednesday.

Vicksburg Daily News reported a man in a white Chevy truck fled from officers when they tried to perform a traffic stop near Mission 66 and Clay Street.

Officers said the driver, Jimmy Smith, almost hit an officer’s unmarked vehicle. The driver was later stopped and arrested near the Beechwood four-way.