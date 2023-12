JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man turned himself in to authorities after a fatal shooting on Thursday, December 28.

Officer Sam Brown said Felix McClinton has turned himself in on Friday, December 29. He was wanted for the murder of Willie Earl Ford, Jr.

On Thursday, Jackson police responded to a call about a shooting in the 1200 block of West Ridgeway Street just before 3:30 p.m.

Felix McClinton (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Police said Ford was shot multiple times and died at the scene.