MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee police are searching for a man who fled during a chase.

On Friday, December 29, Magee police said they were notified that a stolen vehicle out of Hattiesburg could be in the city. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver led officers on a chase.

During the chase, police identified the driver as Monkenly McNair. They said he abandoned the vehicle in the area of 9th Avenue and fled. He has not been located.

Monkenly McNair (Courtesy: Magee Police Dept.)

Investigators said McNair has felony warrants out of Simpson County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.