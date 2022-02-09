VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was indicted for a homicide that happened outside LD’s Kitchen in Vicksburg in 2020.

Vicksburg Daily News reported James Winters was indicted this week for the murder of Wade Carter Jr. Police said Winters shot and killed Carter on October 6, 2020. He was arrested in January 2021.

Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $2 million, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) put a hold on him.

Winters was also indicted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.