Man indicted in shooting deaths of 2 Mississippi officers

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A 26-year-old man has been indicted in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Mississippi police officers.



Marquis Flowers made his first appearance Tuesday in state court since being indicted on capital murder charges.



Cpl. Zach Moak and Patrolman James White of the Brookhaven Police Department were shot to death Sept. 29, 2018.



A Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officer, Luke Harrington, testified during a preliminary hearing in January that a body camera showed Flowers shooting and killing the officers. White was shot in the head and Moak was shot in the body.





Flowers was previously convicted of auto burglary charges. His parole was revoked after the Brookhaven officers were killed and he has been in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.