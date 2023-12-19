JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was injured after a shooting on Raymond Road on Tuesday, December 19.

Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Investigators believe a fight led to the shooting.

Wade pleaded with Jackson residents to put the guns down.

“Quit making these permanent decisions about a temporary matter. Please. There are other ways to deal with conflict. You’re involved in conflict. You leave. You come back. There’s more conflict, and somebody seriously injured or hurt. So, please put the guns down to help us here in the City of Jackson,” the police chief said.