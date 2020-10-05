Man injured after shooting on MLK Boulevard in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was taken to Merit Health River Region Hospital by a private vehicle. His condition in unknown at this time.

There’s no word on a suspect or a motive in this case.

