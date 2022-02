JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police responded to a shooting on Shiloh Drive Thursday afternoon.

Investigators discovered the shooting was part of a setup.

The male victim met a woman on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet her in-person to buy an iPhone. When the man arrived to the location, she was there along with another man. The pair robbed the victim and shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.