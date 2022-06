VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was injured when shots were fired into a home.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Officers said someone fired one shot into the home, striking the victim in his right leg.

The victim was taken to Merit Health River Region by a private vehicle. He was treated and released.

The shooting is under investigation.