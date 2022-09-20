JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Waffle House restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Highway 18.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 20-year-old man was shot in both legs inside a white Honda Accord. Brown said the man was asleep while waiting on his food.

The vehicle was shot into multiple times, as well as the Waffle House building. The two employees inside the Waffle House were not injured.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He was listed in stable condition.

The suspects and motive are unknown at this time.