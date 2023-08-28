JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was injured during a drive-by shooting early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. near Rankin Street and Gallatin Street on Monday, August 28.

Officer Sam Brown said the victim was walking near Rankin Street when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brown said police are working to gather information about a possible suspect(s).

Anyone with information can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).