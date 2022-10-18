JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A northeast Jackson neighborhood was rocked by gunfire on Tuesday, leaving one man injured.

Police said a man was shot and wounded while walking along Canton Park Drive. According to neighbors, they saw the victim walking down the street when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

The victim, 30-year-old Gregory Blount, was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Police said Blount was uncooperative when a detective asked who shot him.

Blount was listed in stable condition at the hospital.