JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting that happened Monday night.

The shooting happened on Charleston Drive before 7:30 p.m. According to witnesses, someone robbed and shot a man in the side of the face.

They said the victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson to be treated for his injuries. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

Police have not released any information at this time.