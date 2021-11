RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning along Highway 80 in Rankin County.

Troopers said John Stepp, 58, was driving west on Highway 80 when his vehicle struck an eastbound 18-wheeler driven by Robert D Rogers Foil, 46, of Alabama, near Rankin County Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Stepp was transported to UMMC with undisclosed injuries. There were no other injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.