Man injured in Vicksburg shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Vicksburg police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Grove Street Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:00 pm.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.

According to police, witnesses stated that a group of males were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out.

Three shots were reportedly fired and one of the bullets injured the victim.

The suspect, described only as a black male, ran away before police arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as more information develops.