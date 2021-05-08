Man injured in Vicksburg shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-Vicksburg police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Grove Street Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:00 pm.

Officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.

According to police, witnesses stated that a group of males were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out.

Three shots were reportedly fired and one of the bullets injured the victim.

The suspect, described only as a black male, ran away before police arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as more information develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories