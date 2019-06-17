Man jailed for "lustful touching of a child," gets $75,000 bond

Lashell Jr. -- Courtesy: Biloxi Police

Lashell Jr. -- Courtesy: Biloxi Police

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) - Biloxi Police have arrested 20-year-old Walter Allan Lashell Jr. for "Lustful Touching of a Child," according to a press release on Monday.

Police say the arrest stemmed from "an investigation where it was discovered that Lashell inappropriately touched a juvenile under the age of 16 years old... to satisfy his own lustful desires within the 200 block of Eisenhower Drive in Biloxi."

Lashell was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and was given a

$75,000.00 bond by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain, according to police.