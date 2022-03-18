PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, March 18.

A caller told deputies her 3-year-old grandson had been shot in the foot and her daughter’s boyfriend, Quran Wells, had been shot in his back twice. Deputies responded to the scene on Delaney Drive. They said Wells later died from his injuries.

Thomas Earl Brown Jr. (Courtesy of Pike County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies have identified Thomas Earl Brown Jr., 21, as the suspect. They said he should be considered armed ad dangerous.

Anyone with information about Brown can call 911 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767.