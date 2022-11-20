YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and six other people were shot over a dice game in Yazoo County on Saturday, November 20.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said calls about the shooting came in around 12:41 a.m. The incident began at what was supposed to be a bonfire at Wells Place Farm. He said the shooting happened over a dice game.

Medical Examiner Ricky Shivers said Christopher Turnage, 27, of Yazoo County, was shot and flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He later died from his injuries.

Sheriff said Amanda Gatlin, 41, of Hinds County, was shot in the head. She is in critical condition.

Latasha Washington, 44, was shot in the left hip. Jabarious Smith, 23, of Humphreys County, was shot in the left arm. Latasha Gordon, 38, of Yazoo County, was shot in the left hand. Billy Barton was shot in the left shoulder. Cornelius Scott, 35, of Mound Bayou, was shot in the left side. These victims are in stable condition.

Sheriff said no arrests have been yet and there are no suspects due to the chaos at the scene. He said investigators haven’t been able to talk to the victims yet. He suspects there may have been multiple shooters.