RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday, January 29.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive.

A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a tree. MHP officials said the driver, John Rountree, died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by MHP.