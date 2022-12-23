CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a man was killed during a home invasion.

The home invasion happened on Canal Street. Police Chief Otha Brown shared that the victim was able to get out of the house, but later collapsed and died down the street.

“We’re like three days from Christmas. That’s a very, very hard pill to swallow. You lose a loved one that close to Christmas when you’re out shopping. The family members may have been out shopping for this young man,” said Brown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Canton Police Department of Crime Stoppers. Those willing to share information about the incident may be eligible for a cash reward.