HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - One man is dead after a train crashes into a car in Holmes County.

Sheriff Willie March says it happened off Highway 49, and the call came in at 12:14 p.m.

The deputy coroner told us 33-year-old Jonathan Kelly Smith, a Cruger native, was killed.