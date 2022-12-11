TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree in Terry on Sunday, December 11.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. at Lebanon Pine Grove Road near Dry Grove Road. They found that a white 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Michael Zant Craft, 24, had run off the road and hit a tree.

HCSO officials said Craft was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900.