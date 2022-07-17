JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, July 17.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said according to witnesses, the shooting happened in the parking lot of an Exxon near Northside Drive and Interstate 55 South.

Brown said a 24-year-old man, who was in the front passenger seat of a white Hyundai Elantra, was shot multiple times. The backseat passenger in the car was killed at the scene.

The front passenger was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Brown said the suspects have not been identified at this time.