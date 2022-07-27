JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jefferson County deputies, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), are investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 23 just before 3:30 p.m. in Lorman. Investigators said they received a call about a shooting at a mud ride event on Patton Road.

After receiving the first call, deputies said they received another call from the Claiborne County Medical Center. They reported that a young man had been brought to the location with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and he was in critical condition.

The victim was identified as Robert Reynolds, 22, of Claiborne County. He died at the hospital.

During their investigation, deputies said they discovered several individuals, from ages 15 to 21, were involved in the incident.

They believe the shooting happened during a fight when three young men tried to enter the event without paying. During the incident, investigators said shots were fired.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the shooting. The suspects have not been identified.

If anyone has additional information about the shooting, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (601)786-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.