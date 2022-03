ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Durant man.

Breezy News reported the crash happened in the Sallis area around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Authorities said Yartney Greer, 34, died at the scene.

Another individual was trapped during the crash and was later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another person was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.